Sri Ganganagar: A team of gas leak containment experts will be pressed into service to handle the gas leak situation after a gas tanker overturned on the Sri Ganganagar Hanumangarh four-lane highway on Monday in Rajasthan's Suratgarh. The driver of the gas tanker lost control when the vehicle was nearing Saini Garden on the four-lane highway near Suratgarh. Fortunately, the driver of the tanker was not injured in the accident.

The incident led to a huge traffic blockage with long queues of vehicles lined up on both sides of the road. The accident led to rise in tension in the neighbourhood owing to the inflammable quality of the gas and the possibility of a leak from the tanker.

Officials said the expert team from Punjab's Bathinda would take measures to safely remove the overturned vehicle from the road without triggering an explosion or blaze. The police who reached the accident spot on information diverted the traffic as a precautionary measure.

The tanker is filled with LPG gas was en route to Bathinda from from Gujarat to Bathinda in Punjab. The police deployed security personnel near the tanker as a precautionary measure till the technical experts team reached the spot. Senior police officers also visited the spot soon and took stock of the situation.

Earlier, in February, four people were killed and several injured after an LPG-laden truck rammed into another truck carrying marble in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The two drivers were charred to death on the spot. Two other persons who were in their house near the spot of the accident were also killed.

The February LPG tanker accident occurred on national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort. It led to a massive traffic jam. The fire spread to neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property.