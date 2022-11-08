Ajmer: An elderly woman was killed after being hit by IPS officer Pradeep Mohan Sharma's car in Gandhinagar police station area of ​​Ajmer district in Rajasthan on Monday. Sharma also received minor injuries in the accident. As per an official, the accident took place in Bajrang Colony area near Ajmer-Jaipur highway while Sharma was returning from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Sharma's car hit the elderly woman, who was crossing the road. A team of police from Gandhinagar police station reached the spot and shifted the woman to Marble City Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The body of the woman was later sent for post-mortem. Sharma suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The relatives of the deceased reached the hospital even as police seized the car. Sharma is currently posted as Commandant in Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion, Ajmer.