Jodhpur: True love conquers all and some love stories actually make you believe in the saying. Though they are dwarfs, they never stop themselves to grow in their lives. Social media influencers Sakshi of Jodhpur and Rishabh of Rajsamand tied the nuptial knot on Thursday. Sakshi, who did MBA, teaches Class X students, while Rishabh is preparing for competitive exams.

Rishabh stays active on Instagram and he has more than 2,000 followers. Similarly, Sakshi has an Instagram ID named mini-influencer31 in which both of them updates about the happenings in their everyday life. The video of the wedding was also posted on Instagram, and it is making rounds on social media. The marriage of the couple was fixed a year ago. The couple garlanded each other on the revolving stage amidst their family and friends. Rishabh's sisters Radhika-Pratibha and Sakshi's siblings Rishiraj and Rajshree took part in all the rituals.

Sakshi's brother Rishiraj said, "The betrothal was conducted last year with the consent of both the families. Sakshi and Rishabh created a mini-couple ID on Instagram and started sharing photos and the pair became a hit on social media. We are hopeful that the way Rishabh is preparing for competitive exams, he will become an officer."

