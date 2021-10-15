Dholpur (Rajasthan): At least five people drowned during the Durga Puja idol immersion in the Parvati river near Bhuteshwar of Dholpur.

Police recovered four deceased persons while the search for the dead body of the fifth person is on. According to the information, residents of village Bhawanpura of Agra in Uttar Pradesh had come to immerse the idol in the Parvati river. About a dozen of youths took the idol along with them and descended into the river. But due to excessive water and strong current, they drowned.

Authorities rescued bodies of 26-year-old Ravi, 24-year-old Ranveer, 24-year-old Satya Prakash, 21-year-old Krishna while the body of 27-year-old Sandeep is still missing.

The police have taken the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.

