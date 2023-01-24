Sikar: In a humanitarian act seeking to make higher education easily accessible for female students in Fatehpur Shekhawati sub-division of Rajasthan's Sikar, Dubai-based businessmen Pinara brothers, who have their roots in the area, on Tuesday donated a 16-bigha (10 acres) to the State government. The donation marked the death anniversary of their mother, informed officials.

The construction of a women's college in the area, introduced by the State government in its budget back in February 2022, was estimated to cost around Rs 6 crore. The fund was subsequently released by the administration. However, the work could not start due to the lack of government land in the area, said Sriram Thollar, Secretary of DHP Foundation, an organisation headed by Dawood Hanif Pinara and Ghulam Rabbani Pinara.

This was followed by the duo purchasing the land, situated on NH 65, and gifting it to the State government through a gift deed. "The deed has been registered at the district tahsildar's office. We hope the work will start at the earliest. This will benefit Fatehpur in various ways," Thollar stated. The gesture of the businessmen won accolades.

