Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A drunken man stabbed his younger brother to death on Saturday after quarreling with him and fled after the incident in Bagher town in Jhalawar district. Police said a man-hunt has been launche to nab the accused. The police said the accused, identified as Mukesh Panchal, is the eldest among the four brothers. He is an alcoholic and due to this addiction, he has been staying away from his family in another house for the last four years.

Sarola police officer Ajay Sharma said that the accused and his deceased younger brother, named Sonu Panchal worked as blacksmiths and had shops in the nearby area. The accused was addicted to alcohol and used to regularly fight after getting drunk. "It has been learnt that after stabbing his brother, the accused ran away. We have set up search teams that are looking out for him in all the nearby areas. The accused will be arrested very soon," Sharma said.

Likewise every day, the accused got drunk today morning as well. After seeing his deceased younger brother he picked up a quarrel with him. The family members came to their younger son's rescue and scolded the accused before asking him to leave the house. The accused left the house for the moment and went to a liquor shop. He got heavily drunk and returned home. He looked out for his younger brother and then attacked him with a knife. His father, Latur Lal got injured when he tried to rescue his younger son. The deceased, who was bleeding profusely was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to injuries. The police recorded the statements of the family members and relatives. Search is on to arrest the accused, police said.