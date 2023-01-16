Kota: At least two dozen stones have been removed from a German Shepherd dog's urinary bladder through surgery at the city's Veterinary Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. The weight of the stones was around 100 grams. Doctors claimed that for the first time in the state, a dog has been operated on to remove the stones.

Dr Ganesh Narayan Dadhich, Deputy Director of Kota's Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital, said, "Gagandeep Singh Kapoor, who lives in New Colony, has a German Shepherd breed dog. On January 14, Gagandeep brought it to the hospital in critical condition. The dog had stopped eating and drinking for the last three to four days. There was a lot of swelling near its navel. Due to this urine was also not able to pass and the dog was facing difficulty in walking. The doctors examined its urinary bladder. There was also bleeding, along with urine. After the operation, the dog is stated to be keeping well."

Dr Dadhich said, "Along with me, Dr Mamta Gupta also assisted in the operation. The operation took about an hour. More than two dozen stones were removed from the urinary bladder of the dog." Earlier, a veterinarian conducted a life-saving surgery on a snake in Karnataka after a rescuer knocked on his clinic doors. The snake was rescued by Somshekhar near Haliya Road in Dharwad. The animal lover took the reptile to the clinic of veterinary doctor Anil Patil, who diagnosed a tumour-shaped nodule on its head. The reptile's bleeding was stopped after the vet performed tumor-removing surgery, saving the snake from its certain death.