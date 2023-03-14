Jalore: Doctors removed 56 pieces of blades from the stomach of a youth through surgery in Jalore's Sanchour in Rajasthan and saved his life. The youth is currently undergoing treatment. It is, however, unknown as to why he swallowed so many blades. The patient, named Yespal Singh, a resident of Data, was admitted to Mediplus Hospital on Sunday in critical condition. He was vomiting blood and his abdomen, head and neck were swollen.

Dr Narsi Ram Devasi said when the patient was brought to the hospital his oxygen level was 80 and an x-ray was conducted on him immediately. It was revealed that there were blades inside his stomach. Initially, Dr Devasi tried to remove the blades from the throat, but failed. The doctors then shifted him to emergency. A team of doctors comprising Dr Devasi, Dr Pratima Verma, neonatal and pediatrician Dr Pushpendra, Dr Dhaval Shah, Dr. Sheela Bishnoi, Dr Naresh Devasi Ramsin and Dr Ashok Vaishnav operated.

It is learnt that the youth was employed with a private developer in the city. He lived with four other youths in a rented room in Balaji. On Sunday, Yespal, who was alone called up his roommates in office to inform them about his deteriorating health condition. On hearing this, the other youths rushed home and took him to Manmohan Hospital, which after a preliminary diagnosis referred him to another hospital.

Then, Yespal was admitted to Mediplus Hospital. Dr Devasi said it appears that the youth had swallowed three packets of blades. The covers got dissolved inside the stomach exposing the blades, which made several cuts in the inner lining of his intestine and stomach. The blades were removed and the wounds are being healed, he said. After receiving the information, his family members reached the hospital. Doctors said usually a patient tends to swallow such items when there is some psychiatric disorder or he/she is suffering from acute depression or anxiety. It might have been a suicide attempt as well, he added.