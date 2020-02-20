Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): Though the worship of damaged idols is often considered a bad omen in Hinduism, the Gautameshwar Mahadev temple in Rajasthan is probably the only temple in the world where a broken Shiva Linga is worshipped.

Devotees throng the unique pilgrimage site in Pratapgarh district in large numbers, where the Shiva Linga is split into two.

But how did the linga get damaged?

Legend has it that Mahmud of Ghazni, in his spree of plundering and looting Hindu temples, set his eyes on Gautameshwar Mahadev too. However, his attempts were foiled due to a miracle by Lord Shiva.

On being attacked, the Shiva Linga first emitted a flow of milk and then released curd after the second blow. Finally, when the Lord lost his temper after the third attack, a swarm of honey-bees flew out of the linga, which defeated Mahmud's entire army.

As a mark of respect to Lord Shiva, Mahmud reconstructed the Sheesh Navaya temple, and also got an inscription installed, which can be found in the temple even today.

However, broken linga is not the only reason why the temple is famous. It is believed that a dip in the holy pond here can wash away one's sins. According to belief, one who has faced social ostracisation for killing any living being can take a dip in the Mokshdayani Kund and can wash away all sins. It is widely believed that the aspersion of cow slaughter on Gautam Rishi, one of the Saptrishis, was redeemed of his sins after he took a dip here.

Once a person takes a dip in the holy pond, a Paap Mukti Praman Patra (Certificate of redemption) is handed over by the priest. The certificate, which is issued at a cost of Re 1, can be used by the ostracised people to regain entry into the society, as it is proof that they have been cleansed of all sins.

The Gautameshwar Mahadev Temple, which is also known as the Haridwar of the Adivasis, sees a huge influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri. It is believed that the Mahadev fulfils all the wishes of devotees who come to take his blessings.