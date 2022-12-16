Jodhpur: The death toll in the cylinder explosion during a wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur rose to 32, with a middle-aged victim succumbing to injuries at a hospital here on Friday. The cylinder explosion at Bhungra village in the Shergarh subdivision on December 8 during a wedding function had triggered a fire, leaving over 50 people injured.

Following the tragedy, the death toll is rising every passing minute. For now, a total of 17 people including the groom Surendra Singh are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, out of which 8 are said to be critical and in ICU.

Meanwhile, a demonstration began at the MG Hospital here on Thursday morning where the villagers and family members of the victims refused to accept bodies demanding Rs 50 lac and a government job as compensation.

Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the dead and Rs 1 lakh for the injured apart from Rs 5 lakh under Chiranjeevi Yojna, while Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has also assured of a special relief package from the Centre.