Dausa (Rajasthan): A woman was tracked down alive seven years after she was declared dead. However, the two, who were accused of the murder, traced the woman to prove their innocence. The woman, identified as Aarti, was alleged to have been murdered seven years ago in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Aarti was tracked down from Vishala village of Baijupada police station area in Rajasthan's Dausa district where she was living with her husband. The whole search was conducted by Sonu Saini, a resident of Dausa's Rasidpur, and Gopal Singh, a resident of Udaipur, both accused of Aarti's murder. As the duo traced the woman, they informed Mehandipur police, and in turn, they contacted the UP police and they took the woman into their custody. Police now started the process to get her DNA profiling done to prove her identity and move ahead in the case.

Dausa's Mehandipur police station officer Ajit Badsara said, "Aarti had gone missing in 2015, meanwhile, a woman's body was found in Nagla Jhinga canal of Vrindavan. As police were unable to identify the body they conducted the post-mortem and performed the last rites. But a few days later, Aarti's father reached Vrindavan and identified the body as of his daughter Aarti. He claimed that her daughter had eloped with Sonu Saini of Dausa and married him and now he had killed her." Hence, police arrested Sonu Saini and his friend Gopal Singh based on a complaint lodged by Aarti's father.

Narrating the whole ordeal Sonu Sani revealed that "As we came out of jail on bail, we started looking for Aarti. Meanwhile, I met a guy, who belongs to the village where Aarti was staying, he told me that a woman, who is from the Jhansi region was living in Vishala village, hence, which I grew suspicious, as Aarti, too, is a native of Orai near Jhansi."

So, I visited her village pretending as a vegetable vendor and again as a buyer of camel, In between, I managed to identify the woman and got sure she was Aarti. When I approached the Mehandipur police, they asked me to bring out Aarti's identity and refused to help me anyway. It took me two years to manage the ID card only after that now action is being taken."

"I lost my father as he was unable to take the shock of my arrest, currently, I am in debt of Rs 20 lakhs because of the case, I lost everything," said Sonu getting emotional. The UP police, along with local police, raided the house and found that Aarti was living with her husband Bhagwan Singh Rebari. When Aarti's parents were called, it was found that the murder case filed by Aarti's father was fake and she is alive. Interestingly, Aarti was also in contact with her parents for all these years and was well aware of the fact that Sunil and Gopal were lodged in jail for her murder.