Ajmer: The Central University of Rajasthan courted controversy after a dead lizard was found in the meal provided to students in the canteen. The incident stirred protest among the students. Prior to this, worms were found in the food served at the canteen of the university located on Jaipur Road Highway in Bandarsindhi of Ajmer's Krishangarh. A video has surfaced showing a dead lizard in the food though ETV Bharat has not verified its authenticity.

It was learnt that the students were having food in the canteen when a dead lizard was seen in the vegetable curry of a student. The news spread in the campus very fast and soon several students gathered at the canteen. Students complained that many of them had started vomiting outside the canteen after eating the food.

Students boycotted the canteen food immediately and launched a protest against the university administration. They condemned the university for the incident and held the Vice Chancellor responsible for it. Students posted photographs and a video on the social media showing the dead lizard in vegetable curry. Students wrote on social media that the VC would never be forgiven for such a crime because he is responsible for running the university properly. It is the VC's duty to ensure health of the students, they wrote.

"It is unfortunate for a premiere institute like Central University of Rajasthan to serve lizard to students. The callous attitude of the university authorities is posing a threat to the health of the students. The administration is playing with our health," students said. There was neither any official statement from the university administration in connection with this incident nor did the officials respond to the reporters.

