Churu (Rajasthan): A Dalit youth was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by miscreants in Rukhasar village of Ratangarh tehsil of the district. The young man was also forcibly made to drink alcohol and urine by the assailants.

In a report lodged at the Ratangarh police station, the victim said that he was at his house on 26 January when at around 11 pm a youth from the same village called him outside. Upon meeting the person outside his house, the youth asked the victim to accompany him for some work which he refused. Incensed over his refusal, the youth called some other people travelling with him in his car.

The assailants then gagged the victim, snatched his phone and forcibly put him in the car. The accused took him to a pool in a nearby field and allegedly forced the victim to first drink alcohol and then made him drink urine. They later beat the youth with sticks and ropes till he fainted, the victim's complaint said.

Hearing the victim's brothers coming to search for him, the assailants put the victim in the car and threw him near Bhaironji's police station in the village. The victim said that the accused had enmity with him over a dispute that occurred on the last Holi. A medical test found injury marks on the body of the victim. The police have registered a case in the matter.

