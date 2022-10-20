Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A case of atrocities against the Dalits has come to the fore in Jatawa village of Jawar police station area of Jhalawar district. According to the complaint filed by Dalit families, they are being harassed by the majority community of the village. They are also being threatened to be thrown out of the village. The Dalit families have lodged a written complaint at the local police station.

Police station officer Vijender Singh said, "people of Bairwa community were mentally tortured by the people of Lodha community of Jatawa village and a complaint has been filed against them. He said that the conflict between the two communities arose over worshiping in the temple. The complaint also mentions that the Bairwa families were being prohibited of the basic amenities in the village. The Dalit families now feel insecure in the village. "

According to the police official, "the people of Bairwa community were worshiping Baba Ramdev performing 'kirtan' in the temple when they were asked by the people of Lodha community to stop the kirtan. The people of Lodha community have stopped buying goods from the shops of the minority families."

The Dalit families alleged that the majority community has issued a warning against them. The victims said that they want everyone in the village to live with peace and harmony.