Alwar (Rajasthan): A cow has given birth to a female calf with eight udders in Jenpurbas village of Bahror in Rajasthan. As the word spread, a large number of people are queuing up to see the rare calf. Some are even regarding it as a miracle of nature and named it 'Chauth Mata' (name of deity). The calf was born to the cow owned by Sunil Sharma, a resident of Jenpurbas in the Alwar district.

While talking to the media, Sunil Sharma said, "the female calf was born on January 10 with eight udders. Both the cow and the calf are healthy. This calf has been named Chauth Mata as it was born on the day of 'Til Chauth' (auspicious day in waning phase of moon). As the news about this rare calf spread, residents of nearby villages and towns have started visiting my house to see it."

Veterinary doctor, Dr Savita Goswami said, "such cases happen due to an abnormal growth of embryo. This case is just like that of human babies born with more than five fingers. The cow is considered as a holy animal in India and therefore people are calling it an incarnation of god. But, it is not a supernatural thing."