Jodhpur: Rajasthan has set up the nation's first 'Breath Bank' on Friday in Jodhpur to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Utkarsh Coaching Institute's founder and CEO Nirmal Gehlot took the initiative of running Breath Bank in collaboration with the state government.

Nirmal Gehlot has also donated 25 portable oxygen concentrators to the bank.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually inaugurated the bank on Friday.

Nearly 500 concentrators are being arranged in the next 15 days.

Donations are pouring in for around 300 oxygen concentrators so that patients having minor breathing issues can easily get oxygen at home and only serious patients are rushed to the hospitals resulting in the reduction of burden over treatment centres.

A portable oxygen concentrator absorbs air from the surrounding and separate nitrogen from it.

Patients can get 5 litres of pure oxygen per minute through these machines at home, and they will be charged Rs 100 per day.

Patients need to pay a security deposit of Rs 5,000 to avail the facility.

On Saturday, families of around 70 patients have made bookings for the machines from the Breath Bank's website.

The machine will be allotted to the patient after a token is generated and it has to be returned after the booking time is over. Patients can make re-booking as per their requirements.

The bank is also seeking support from people across the state for smoother functioning.

Jodhpur Breath Bank is also planning to set up an oxygen plant that can generate 50 kg litres of life-saving gas in an hour.

The German technology plant will be set up by May 22 which will produce oxygen at the rate of 800 litres per minute.

