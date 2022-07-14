Jodhpur: The four-day deadlock in the CRPF jawan Naresh Jat suicide case finally broke on Thursday. There will be a Court of Inquiry to probe the case of suicide at RTC in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Moreover, the family of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs 25 lakh as per the rules of CRPF. Considering the situation of the family, the additional amount will be discussed with the Centre. At the same time, the wife of the deceased will get a job. The deceased CRPF constable had locked himself and his family in his residence and shot himself to death on July 10.

During the talks, it has also been agreed that the CRPF will bear the expenses of the deceased CRPF man's daughter's education till class 12. The deceased's wife will also get pension till remarriage. It is also agreed that the family will be able to live in a government house. At the same time, IG Vivek Vaidya will give the report of the Court of Inquiry in 15 days. Action will be taken on the basis of this. Nine people including DIG Bhupendra Singh have been transferred from Jodhpur Training Center.

Police Commissioner Ravi Dutt Gaur told that there will be a fair investigation in this case. It has been decided in the talks that the dead body of the jawan will be cremated with respect.