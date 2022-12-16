Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days

Dausa (Rajasthan): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is completing 100 days on Friday, resumed from Dausa, Rajasthan, in the morning hours. Scores of senior leaders of the grand old party and cadres from different parts joined the Yatra considering its completion of 100 days.

The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the padayatra from Meena High Court, Dausa, around 6 am and is scheduled to take a break at Giriraj Dharan temple at around 11 am.

Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference at around 4 pm at the Congress office in Jaipur. The party has planned a concert in Jaipur at the Albert Hall around 7 pm to celebrate 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri arrived in Rajasthan from Delhi on Thursday night to join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. The two were accompanied by Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. The foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km.

"These incredible champions have given their sweat and blood to bring glory to India. They have made many sacrifices and pushed themselves to the limit to make the country proud at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and other international sports tournaments. I am glad they have come to extend their support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and to walk for India's unity, brotherhood and harmony," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday.