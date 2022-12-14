Udaipur (Rajasthan): Shimla: In a setback to the newly formed Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, a court in Rajasthan's Udaipur has issued non-bailable warrant against party leader and MLA Vikramaditya Singh, who has been accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife. The warrant came on the basis of a complaint by Singh's wife Sudarshana Chundawat on October 17.

A criminal case under the Domestic Violence Act has been registered in the case. Sudarshana has accused Vikramaditya , son of ex-CM Virbhadra Singh as well as his family members of mental and physical abuse. All the defendants have been asked by the court to appear today on 14 December.

Sudarshana alleged in her complaint that after marriage she came to her in-laws house in Shimla and soon after she was subjected to mental and physical harassment. She was married to Singh on March 8, 2019. The marriage took place according to Hindu customs in Kanota village of Rajasthan. In her complaint, Sudarshana urged the court to instruct her in-laws not to physically and mentally torture her. She also sought directions to arrange a house for him to live separately.

Sudarshana's lawyer Bhanwar Singh Deora said that Sudarshana of Rajsamand's Amet royal family was married to Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on March 8 2019 but after former Himachal CM's demise, the couple shifted to Rajasthan's Udaipur where the relationship between the two deteriorated.

"Sudarshana was harassed and tortured in several ways, and Singh has an affair with a girl from Chandigarh", Deora added. Significantly, Singh has become MLA for the second time from the Shimla Rural Assembly seat of Himachal Pradesh. He won the election for the first time in the year 2017.