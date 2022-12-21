Cong leader warns Amit Malviya of legal action over his claim of him tying Rahul Gandhi's shoelaces

Alwar (Rajasthan): Former Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar warned Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya with a defamation case for sharing a video claiming that he was tying the shoelaces of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Singh termed Malviya's claim as a 'complete lie and defamatory'. Taking twitter he said, "As in-charge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory. The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoelaces. Delete the tweet and apologize to RG or face legal action."

In the video shared by Amit Malviya on Twitter, Rahul can be seen walking alongside other Congress leaders, when Singh, went down on his knees. Over this Malviya claimed that Jitendra Singh went down on his knees to tie the shoelaces of Rahul Gandhi. He called Rahul Gandhi an 'arrogant entitled brat' for he was seen patting the back of Jitendra Singh instead of helping himself.