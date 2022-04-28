New Delhi: The Congress is keen to beat the trend in Rajasthan, where power rotates between the Congress and the BJP every five years, and is evaluating the suggestions of Sachin Pilot, who met party chief Sonia Gandhi a week ago. After meeting with Sonia on April 21, Pilot had told the reporters that he talked about the future of the state and how the Congress could beat the trend in the 2023 assembly polls.

Before meeting Sonia, Pilot had met both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss state politics. Pilot, who has been a former deputy chief minister and the state unit chief, reportedly told the high command that if a change of guard is brought about in the state, he can ensure a second term for the grand old party. He reportedly cautioned the leadership that if not handled carefully, Rajasthan could go the Punjab way where a change of guard at the eleventh hour damaged the party more than helped it.

“Pilot is not the kind of person to have made such claims but he may have made some suggestions. The party must look at what needs to be done in the state. The Gehlot government has done good work in the past three and half years. Now we must try to consolidate our votes,” a senior AICC functionary said on the condition of anonymity. “The situation in Rajasthan is different from Punjab,” he said.

Following his meeting with Sonia, a buzz is on in the state that the high command might be contemplating some big changes in the Rajasthan Congress. Naturally, Pilot’s supporters were excited over the buzz and gave him a rousing welcome in Ganganagar on Thursday. Similar sentiment prevails in Ajmer, which Sachin earlier represented in the Lok Sabha. Party insiders said the young supporters of the grand old party are excited over the prospect of getting a new face ahead of the 2023 polls.

Sources said Pilot’s claims carry weight as he had worked hard from 2014 onwards to ensure a Congress win in the 2018 assembly polls but had to settle for the post of deputy chief minister. However, before the high command brings about any changes in the Rajasthan unit, it has to contend with some realities. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has governed the state for three and a half years and enjoys the support of majority of MLAs.

He is also hosting the Chintan Shivir to be held in Udaipur from May 13-15 and bring about any change before that would send a wrong message among the voters. Gehlot is a seasoned politician and therefore he recently remarked that his resignation letter was always with Sonia Gandhi and that the change would happen whenever it has to happen and no one will come to know of it.