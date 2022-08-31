Bhiwadi (Rajasthan): A national handball player from Uttar Pradesh has lodged a complaint against the general secretary of the UP Olympic Association for trying to rape her.

The complaint was filed at Women Police Station at Bhiwadi on Sunday by the former national-level handball player for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) against Anandeshwar Pandey, general secretary of the UP Olympic Association. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation). In her complaint, the victim has accused Pandey of trying to rape her at the UP Olympic Association's office in Lucknow in March this year.

As per the complaint, the complainant met Pandey during the selection trials for the 50th National Women's Handball Championships held in Lucknow on March 12. She said she made it to the camp and before the final selection on March 26, she was asked to go to Pandey's office by her coach, where he allegedly misbehaved and tried to rape her, according to the FIR.

On August 28, she lodged an FIR with the Bhiwadi police and registered zero FIR in the matter. Bhiwadi police have registered an FIR in this entire case and transferred it to Lucknow police for action.