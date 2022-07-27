Common man more concerned about inflation, unemployment: CM Ashok Gehlot
Common man more concerned about inflation, unemployment: CM Ashok Gehlot
New Delhi : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 27 discussed in a Press Conference that the common man is more concerned about important issues like inflation and unemployment. “The common man is concerned about the rising inflation and unemployment rates. They don't let these issues be discussed in the Parliament. First, they suspended four MPs. Then, 19 more MPs were suspended yesterday,” he said. ANI
