Jaipur: Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Fatehpur and Churu were recorded the coldest with minus 4.7 degrees Celsius and minus 2.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to a senior MeT department official.

Severe cold wave with ground frost occurred at many places in West Rajasthan due to which minimum temperature dropped appreciably in Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions, said the spokesperson of Met department.

According to MeT department, Chittorgarh recorded minus 1.4 degrees followed by 0.5 degrees in Sikar, 0.6 degrees in Bhilwara, 1.2 degrees in Bikaner, 1.6 degrees in Pilani, 1.7 degrees in Baran and 1.8 degrees in Sangaria.

All major cities across the state recorded minimum temperatures below 7 degree Celsius on Sunday night. State capital Jaipur recorded maximum and minimum temperature of 19.5 and 5.6 degrees respectively. PTI