Jaipur: A Class VIII student has almost lost his eyesight because of the injuries caused by the thrashing of his teacher for not completing his homework. The incident is at a private school in the Jaisinghpura Khor police station area of the city where family members of the victim have now lodged a complaint with the police two months after the incident. The kid has already gone through two surgeries and the third surgery is scheduled for February, that, too, is without any guarantee of getting back his eyesight.

Also read: Student thrashed for not washing dishes during NSS camp in school, probe on

Investigating officer Babulal said, "Mohammad Ali, the eight-year-old son of Mohammad Naved, a resident of Delhi Bypass, is a student of a nearby private school. On November 3, Ali's family got a call from the school that their son has suddenly fallen ill. When Ali's father reached school he found him crying sitting in the principal's office with his left eye injured and swelling in it."

"Later, during treatment Ali informed that his teacher Ayesha thrashed him for not completing homework, which caused the injury", the Investigating officer said further. Ali's received 12 stitches in his eyes and two surgeries, the third surgery is scheduled in the first week of February. However, the doctors are not sure about the revival of the lost vision in Ali's eye. Police are investigating the matter and action will be taken accordingly.