Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a Class 7 student of Kishan Lal Joshi Senior Secondary School in Rajasthan's Deeg town was brutally punished by a teacher for not responding to the class attendance call.

Reportedly, when the child reached home and narrated the incident to the family members, they were shocked and became furious. After which the next day the family went to the school and took information about the teacher from other staff members. It is learned that the teacher named Netram had brutally beaten the child and now he is on leave. Meanwhile, there is anger among the family members of the student regarding this matter.

The family members then informed the sub-divisional officer about the incident. Taking cognizance of the matter, the sub-divisional officer has ordered an inquiry into the incident. However, the family members warned that they would start an agitation 'if no action was taken against the teacher.'