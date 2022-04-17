Kota (Rajasthan): A 15-year-old class 10 student died by suicide in Kota city of Rajasthan on Sunday. The student who lived in the Railway Colony police station area allegedly hanged herself. She was supposed to write her social science paper on Monday.

The deceased girl's family denied that she was under any duress. Railway Colony Police Officer Muninder Singh said that the incident happened in the afternoon. Hemraj, the father of the deceased student, and his wife were working in the field when the incident took place. The deceased girl's elder brother was the only person present in the house.

"The reason for the suicide is not clear. The son informed the father about the incident over the phone. With the help of the neighbour, they brought the body down and took her to MBS Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead," ASI Yahya Khan said. The police have handed over the body to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

Hemraj, while speaking to ETV Bharat, said his daughter was good in her studies and they do not understand why she took such an extreme step.

Also read: Telangana: Mother and son end life after losses in business