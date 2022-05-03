Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Two consecutive clashes between two communities in Jodhpur over hoisting and removing of flags in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, with the latest taking place in the wee hours of Tuesday has led to a curfew being imposed in 10 police station areas of Jodhpur city including Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar, and Sardarpura until May 4 midnight.

Clashes erupt in Jodhpur over putting up flags, internt suspended, curfew imposed

Latching on to the incident Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Congress Government in the state alleging that police were working under pressure. He further alleged that not only a man was stabbed by miscreants during the clash but a woman was also insulted.

"One man was stabbed and he is struggling for life in hospital. The miscreants also insulted women and broke the leg of a girl. They also tried to damage a temple in the Sunaro Ka Baas area," said Shekhawat. The Union Minister threatened to sit on a dharna along with other party leaders at the Jalori gate circle if the miscreants were not arrested.

"Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) blames RSS and BJP for provoking riots, but was there any RSS or BJP worker today? What happened today during Namaz was that they came out and created a ruckus in the city. They entered houses, thrashed people, pelted stones at houses and shops, damaged vehicles," he added.

However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot warned of stern action against those responsible for the clashes. Gehlot held a high-level review meeting regarding the violence and issued instructions to government officials. "The incident in Jodhpur is unfortunate, any incident affecting the communal harmony anywhere in the state damages the peace and order in the society. The offender, irrespective of religion, caste or class, should not be spared if he is found to be involved in a crime," tweeted Gehlot. "While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said.

Earlier in the day violence broke out as members of two communities pelted stones at each other in Jodhpur. Stones were pelted at police also leading to five policemen getting injured. Trouble started on Monday night when some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. Members of the related community objected to the move and clashes erupted.

Stone pelting ensued between the two communities. During the clash, which took place on the eve of Eid, the mob uprooted loudspeakers that were installed in the area for Eid prayers. Several people were injured in the incident. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the gathering.

The district administration on Tuesday suspended internet service in Jodhpur district till further orders as a precautionary measure. The order was issued by District Collector Himanshu Gupta. A large police contingent was deployed in sensitive areas of the city in view of the special Eid prayers at Eidgah on Tuesday morning. Mufti Azam Rajasthan Sher Mohammad has appealed to the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the mosques nearby. CCTV footage of the clashes has also surfaced.

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today. Fresh violence broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday as members of two communities pelted stones at each other in Jodhpur.

