Jodhpur: A cinereous vulture which had strayed from its flock is being brought to Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday and will be released into the park after a few days of precautionary quarantine, officials said. As per the officials, the vulture had strayed from its flock during migration.

The cinereous vulture was found in the Udayagiri area of ​​Kanyakumari in September and was later placed in the Udayagiri Biological Park. It was earlier planned to bring the bird to Machia Biological Park, 2300 km away by road. The plan was later changed and the bird will be airlifted to Jodhpur from Chennai.

The bird will be brought in a special cage to Jodhpur and will be accompanied by the DFO of Kanyakumari who will hand over the cinereous vulture to the Machia Biological Park management. K K Vyas, Assistant Conservator of Forests of Machia Park, said that the vulture will be kept in quarantine for a few days as a precautionary measure.

It will be released with a group of vultures of the same species arriving in Jodhpur from Mongolia these days so that it can return to its native place. The migratory birds start arriving in western Rajasthan from August. The vultures of the cinereous species are originally found in the foothills of Portugal, Greece and France and migrate from there to escape harsh winters.

Hundreds of birds arrive in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer regions in Rajasthan during peak season.