Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A burnt body of a man has been found in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Sunday. The crime was carried out by tying the hands and feet of the person with wire. On receiving information, the Purani Abadi police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. ASP Satnam Singh said, "A charred body was found in the fields and the motive behind the murder is not known."

Also read: UP man forces friend to kill him to resurrect; body found, case booked

In the initial investigation, it has been found that the body is of a young man of 30-35 years whose hands and feet were tied with wires. There is a possibility that the young man was murdered somewhere else. After the murder, the body was brought to the fields here and burnt for disposal. The investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the deceased". Currently, the police and FSL team reached the spot to collect pieces of evidence.