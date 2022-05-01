Banswara (Rajasthan): With ruckus ensuing in Rajasthan's Banswara town of the same district on Saturday night after a knife attack and subsequent death of one local youth, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family members on Sunday morning, while the entire area put under a thick security blanket. As per the local inputs, the incident occurred near Kandahar Bari bridge of the city at around 9 pm. Shahrukh, the victim, was brought to the hospital in a gravely injured state.

The latter was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors, following which a crowd of hundreds descended upon the hospital, creating a tense situation. In view of the situation, the postmortem of the deceased was done around 1 am on Sunday, after a special permission was obtained from the Collector in view of the situation.

Speaking about the incident, City Police chief Ratan Singh Chauhan said, "According to the report we have received, the matter seems to be of personal dispute. Will be able to say anything further only after the primary level inquiry. At present, maintaining peace and order in the city is our biggest responsibility." It is learnt that a mob also set fire to, and ransacked, the house of the accused who is still at large. A three-tier security system was subsequently put in place there by cops.

