Bikaner (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, a camel was tied to a tree and beaten to death with wands by the villagers for killing its owner. The owner of the camel died shortly after it bit him on his neck. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media shows the angry relatives of the owner and the other villagers beating the camel on its head while tying it to a tree in Panchu village in the district.

According to sources, the owner of the camel Sohanram Nayak and his son Mohanram was taking the camel to a field on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the camel broke the rope and ran after another camel. While the owner tried to bring back his camel, it caught hold of the owner's neck. His son and the villagers tried to scare away the camel with sticks, however, Sohanram bled to death. The relatives said that Sohanram bought the camel just 20 days ago. The camel was violent in nature, they said. However, no police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

