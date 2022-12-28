Udaipur: A businessman identified as Govind Patel of Udaipur got a death threat through a handwritten letter naming Mohammad Gadi as the sender .

“Your death is inevitable on January 15, just like the carnage in Udaipur. Your family will be finished. You are flying high. You will face the consequences of your deeds. We will cut you into 12 pieces, fill them in a sack and throw them in the village. Your family will be destroyed. The enemy has only one punishment, beheading. Wait for January 15. Your enemy Mohammad Selawat Gadi.”, reads the letter received on the intervening night of December 27 and December 28.

Govind rushed to the Sarada police station and lodged a complaint. Sarada Police Station officer Praveen Rajpurohit said "We have received a complaint of stone pelting and death threats by some unidentified assailants, a case had been registered." Govind suspects the involvement of locals in the incident.

Earlier, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was beheaded over his social media post backing suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammad in June.