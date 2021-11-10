Barmer: At least 12 persons were burned to death when a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a tanker at the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday. The injured have been admitted to Balotra Hospital.

After getting information, top officials of Pachpadra Balotra police and administration reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The efforts of police and fire brigade team have brought the fire under control.

Officials said that the exact number of casualties can be ascertained only after completing the rescue operation. While one of the survivor said that the bus was carrying around 20 to 25 passengers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the deaths in a road accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur highway in the state. "It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each to the next of kin and Rs50,000 to to the injured in the accident. The amount would be sanctioned through Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs50,000 each." PMO tweeted.

Following the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reviewed the situation and directed officials to conduct relief and rescue operations at the earliest. Gehlot directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and asked him to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

Gehlot tweeted, "I called Barmer District Collector and directed him of relief and rescue operations in connection with the bus truck bus-truck collision in Barmer. Better treatment will be given to the injured."

