Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized five packets of heroin near the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. According to sources, heroin packets were found by a farmer in a field in Sundarpura village in the Sri Ganganagar district. The BSF officials reached the spot after receiving the information and seized the heroin packets. A search operation is being conducted in the entire area.

Earlier on January 5, the BSF claimed to have recovered heroin worth Rs 8 crore believed to have been smuggled from across the border in Punjab's Firozpur. Alert troops of BSF Punjab Frontier, while carrying out area domination ahead of the border fence near Peer Ismail Khan village in the Ferozepur district, recovered one packet of one kg narcotics suspected to be heroin from a potato field, a BSF spokesman said in a statement.