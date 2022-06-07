Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The Border Security Force has carried out a major operation against drug smugglers in Rajasthan by arresting four of them and seizing heroin worth Rs 17 crore in Khyaliwala village near Raisinghnagar International Border on Tuesday.

The G-branch of BSF arrested four heroin smugglers of Punjab and seized 3.5 kg heroin from their possession. A fifth smuggler escaped from the spot. As per reports, even a few days ago, heroin was smuggled by drone from the Indo-Pak International Border adjoining Srikaranpur in the Sriganganagar district. The heroin was sent from across the border during the night.

On the morning of June 1, heroin packets were found near Tarbandi. After which the BSF in a joint operation with the police and CID, arrested six smugglers and recovered heroin worth 35 crores from their possession. Of the arrested smugglers, two were residents of the border area, 1 from Ol village,1 from Khanuwali, and 2 from Punjab respectively.

Also read: DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs. 7 crores from Ugandan citizen's stomach in Mumbai