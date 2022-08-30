Jaisalmer: Two suspected Kashmiri persons were arrested from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district by Border Security Force personnel on Tuesday following their alleged suspicious movement in the border area. The duo, identified as Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohammad Abbas, were subsequently interrogated by the BSF.

The two were questioned after being spotted in the Sam area of Jaisalmer, located about 45 km west of Jaisalmer city, roaming suspiciously. It is learnt that upon being inquired, they said they were collecting donations in the area, but no donation money was found in their possession. Significantly, the India-Pakistan border area in Jaisalmer is a restricted area.