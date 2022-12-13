Baran (Rajasthan): Of late, men and women are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Proving it right, a video has surfaced from Rajasthan's Baran in which a bride and groom's processions were taken out together and the bride came for the 'Jaimala' ceremony on a Bullet with fireworks. On December 8, Kamsksha, daughter of Govind Jangid, a resident of Chandrashekhar Colony of Rajasthan's Chhabra district, entered into wedlock with Sunil. As Govind is a teacher by profession and had no son, he wanted to marry off his daughter like a son.

Bride makes grand entry on bullet bike

The beautiful bride, along with the groom, took part in the marriage procession on a mare. After this, the bride came for 'Jaimala' on a Bullet amidst the bursting of crackers. Earlier, Govind performed his elder daughter Chanchal's wedding in the same manner. Govind feels that both daughters and sons are equal.