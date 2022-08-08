Kaman/Bharatpur (Rajasthan): MP Ranjeeta Koli has been attacked once again. Mining mafia and truck drivers pelted stones at the MP's car near the Kaman-Kosi Road Dhilawati police post. After which, the MP sat on a protest, along with her supporters and BJP workers on the spot, for the whole night. Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan and Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh rushed to the spot and requested MP Ranjeeta Koli all night to leave the place, but the MP did not pay heed to them and continued her protest with her supporters at the site.

"I was informed that illegal mining was going on in the area indiscriminately and around 100 overloaded illegal mining vehicles were continuously moving out. The illegal miners and motorists attacked our vehicles and pelted stones at us on seeing us on the spot. We saved ourselves by jumping into the fields and the villagers came to our help after learning about the stone pelting. Initially, the SP refused to arrive at the spot claiming that the area does not fall under his jurisdiction," said Ranjeeta Koli. The villagers caught one of the helpers, who claimed that he was not driving the truck that hit the MP's car.

On receiving information, SHO Daulat Sahu and DSP Pradeep Yadav rushed to the spot. Soon after Additional Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh Kaviya was also sent to the spot, but the MP was adamant and demanded the presence of the Collector and the SP. Later, the Collector and SP also reached the protest site in the night where they held a discussion with the MP Ranjeeta Koli. After the assurance of action being taken against illegal miners in this case, MP Ranjeeta Koli ended the protest. Later, the police took up investigation based on a complaint lodged by the followers of the MP.