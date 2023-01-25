Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's younger son Harish Nadda is all set to marry at the Rajmahal Palace Hotel in Jaipur on Wednesday. Special arrangements have been made amid strict security by the Jaipur Commissionerate and administration for the grand marriage. Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Monday to participate in the marriage rituals.

Harish Nadda is set to tie the knot with Riddhi Sharma, daughter of Ramakant Sharma, a well-known businessman associated with a hotel group in Jaipur, and granddaughter of Uma Shankar Sharma. The wedding ritual of 'mehndi' started on Tuesday from morning till afternoon, followed by a sangeet program in the evening. The 'haldi' ceremony was held on Wednesday morning and the 'baarat procession' and 'var mala' will be held at the iconic Rajmahal Palace.

Several prominent personalities including politicians, businessmen and celebrities will attend the wedding of Harish. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Former CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Satish Poonia, Incharge Arun Singh, MP Diya Kumari, State Organization General Secretary Chandra Shekhar, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and several others will be present at the wedding.

As per sources, the Nadda family will return to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on January 28 where a grand reception will be held. About 2,500 guests including Congress, BJP, and top officials from all over the country have been invited to the reception. The blessing ceremony of the wedding will be held in Delhi on February 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and all Union ministers are likely to attend.