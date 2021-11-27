Jaisalmer: The biggest war exercise of Southern Command of the Indian Army concluded in Jaisalmer on Friday where about 400 paratroopers simultaneously did a para jump from a height of thousands of feet.

The exercise was going on since last Saturday on the border with Pakistan. The Indian Army has proved that wars to be fought in the future can be fought in a short span and in a limited space between countries equipped with nuclear power. Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Naravane, House Command JOC Lt Gen JS Nain and JOC Battle X Division Major General Ajit Singh Gehlot were present at the closing ceremony on Friday.

The biggest ever war exercise of the Southern Command of the Indian Army was going on in ​​Jaisalmer district, 80 km from the neighbouring country, Pakistan.

In the presence of Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Indian Army demonstrated its traditional and modern technology in the best possible way.

One end of this exercise named Dakshin Shakti is in Kutch in Gujarat and the other in the border desert area of ​​Jaisalmer. In this, the practice of attacking the enemies was done on both fronts. A total of 20 soldiers have become part of it.

In the war exercise, the Indian Army has incorporated a modern warfare system with the traditional style and for the first time space technology has been added to Artificial Intelligence. Clouds of dust have started appearing in the desert due to the use of T-72 and T-90. Similarly, Air Force fighter aircraft Rudra Dhruv and Jaguar also became a part of the exercise.