Jaipur: Union Minister Narayan Rane on a two-day visit to Jaipur, has claimed on Friday that "Uddhav Thackeray government will fall in March and BJP government will be formed in Maharashtra,"

Union Minister Rane said, "The talks of forming the government is a secret. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil has spoken of forming the BJP government in Maharashtra by March. He was not supposed to reveal the same but we will ensure that it turns true,"

Talking about industries, he said, "Efforts have started at the government level to start small and medium industries which were closed during the Corona period. For this, the Ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are being made to bring new schemes soon to support the closed industries."

Rane on Friday visited the Kumarappa Handmade Paper Institute in Sanganer, Jaipur. During this, many senior officials including Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena were present. Minister Rane closely observed and learned the technology of making paint from cow dung and making plastic mix handmade paper. He also discussed with experts and officials about the research being done in the institute.

Union Minister said that after the preparation of paint from cow dung, farmers will now be able to get income from cow dung. Along with milk, cow dung will be purchased due to which farmers will get an additional income of up to Rs 300 per month.