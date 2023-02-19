Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Police on Sunday denied the allegation of the family members of one of the accused in the Bhiwani lynching case stating that the wife of the accused suffered a miscarriage after being assaulted by cops when their home was raided.

Speaking to reporters Bharatpur Superintendent of Police, Shyam Singh said that they went to nab the accused, Shrikant adding that the police neither entered the house of the accused nor misbehaved with the women. He also said that their interrogation was in accordance with the law.

"The police never entered the home of the accused. He was not at home. The police team found his brother and returned after questioning them. The allegations made by family members of the accused are totally baseless and false," said Singh.

The complainant Dulari, Srikant's mother claimed that on February 16, around 40 police officials of Rajasthan Police barged into her house. " The cops thrashed after I told them that Srikant was not at home. They also manhandled and assaulted my pregnant daughter-in-law and took away my younger sons Rahul and Vishnu after not finding Srikant at home," she added.

Also read: Immolation of two youths in Bhiwani by Bajrang Dal is snowballing into a major controversy

Dulari further alleged that Srikant's pregnant wife was kicked in the stomach by the police officials and started suffering from excruciating pain. "When her condition deteriorated she was referred to the Medical College in Nalhar where she delivered a dead child," she said adding that her daughter-in-law is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

" We are unable to contact Vishnu and Rahul. The Nuh police are of the opinion that stringent action should be taken against the Rajasthan police officials" she said. Srikant's wife alleged that some people barged into their house and entered into a scuffle with her in-laws. " Suddenly they pushed the door of my room and I got hurt in my stomach due to which my child died."