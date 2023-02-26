Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In a major development in the Bhiwani charred bodies case, Rajasthan Police on Sunday said DNA test results have confirmed that the bodies recovered from the burnt Bolero in Loharu, in Haryana's Bhiwani district earlier in February, belonged to the missing duo, Junaid and Nasir. Speaking to the media, Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava further added that this introduced the larger scope of charging the accused under charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

"The vehicle in which the two bodies were found was identified through chasis number, but there were questions as to how there can be confirmation that the two charred bodies belonged to Nasir and Junaid. To analyse this, FSL teams collected samples of bones recovered at the spot and matched them against blood samples recovered from the back seat of the Scorpio which, as established during prior investigation, was used to transport the victims" Srivastava said.

"The scorpio was found at a gaushala in Jind, Haryana. The sample taking procedure was done in presence of Haryana Police. As reference against what was collected, additional samples were procured from family members of the victims. Through DNA profiling, it has been confirmed that the bodies found in the burnt bolero belonged to Nasir and Junaid" he also said.

"This serves as confirmatory evidence against the eight accused who have been charged for assaulting the victims, coming here, picking them up and taking them away. It has been established that the incident is no longer limited to exclusively a kidnapping, assault or missing persons case, and proves the involvement of both murder and destruction of evidence" the IG further added. The eight accused in the case have been identified as Anil, Shrikant, Kishore, Kalu, Monu Manesar, Vikas Arya, Sashikant and Gogi.