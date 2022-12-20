Alwar (Rajasthan): The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Alwar on Tuesday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and others joining the padayatra. A large number of Congress leaders, legislators and ministers, including Digvijay Singh, Jitendra Singh and minister Tikaram Julie were also present during the yatra.

Before the halt for breakfast, Rahul Gandhi will walk for 13 km in Alwar and then will leave for Ramgarh. The programme of Nukkad Sabha has also been organised by the Congress at different places. Minister Tikaram Julie calls this yatra historic and said, "Its effect is being seen all over the country. Lakhs of people are coming forward and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Earlier on December 19, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at Malakheda in Alwar. During this, he said, "I have spent more than 100 days travelling. In the market of hatred, I am opening a shop of love. People are being made to fight with each other in the name of religion and caste. But, this is a country of love." The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and is now in Rajasthan.