Udaipur: A case of Pakistan-made beef gelatin chocolates being sold in the market of Rajasthan's Udaipur has sent the State Government into a tizzy. The beef chocolate, 'Chili Milli' was being sold at Rs 20 just 50 meters from the police control room. A team from the Medical and Health Department rushed to the shop called 'The Chocolate' located at the Delhi Gate intersection of the city and seized three Chili Milli packets.

The chocolate company has stated on the packed that it contains beef and is being manufactured in Pakistan's Baluchistan. "Manufactured Baii Ismail Industry Limited C-230, HITE Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan" is also printed on the packet and there is a red mark on the packet that indicates non-vegetarian foods.

Questioning Chief MinisterAshok Gehlot over the incident BJP Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari tweeted, "Earlier only criminals in the state were getting exemption under Congress rule, but now Pakistan is also trying to contaminate the state by selling made in Pakistan beef chocolate in Udaipur market.

Food Inspector Ashok Gupta said that they were tipped about the selling of beef chocolate from a shop, 'The Chocolate' and the packet of 'Chili Milli' recovered from the shop will be sent for inspection. He said that the shopkeeper does not have the bills for this chocolate and all these goods are being bought from Mumbai. Gupta warned that if beef is found in the chocolate during the investigation, strict action will be taken against the shopkeeper.