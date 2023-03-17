Pokaran (Rajasthan): The Pokaran police on Thursday arrested a female accomplice of the Bawaria gang, who with her gang members stole 42 tolas of gold in the broad daylight in the residential area of Jaisalmer on March 2. The accused has been identified as Laxmi Devi. The police also seized a car from the accused.

Speaking at a press conference, Jaisalmer police SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat said that five teams were formed by the police and the search operation was started across the state to nab the accused. The police team led by ASI Khet Singh Bhati tried to arrest the accused Laxmi Devi, but as soon as the accused got a clue of being chased by the police, she fled in a car, the police said.

The police chased her car for 50 km and then arrested the accused in Pokaran, they said. A dozen cases of theft and robbery have been registered against the accused Laxmi Devi in many districts of the state. The SP said that the police launched a man-hunt to nab the absconding remaining accused.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Nathawat, Pokaran Circle Officer Rameshwar Sihyag, Station House Officer Chunnilal Bishnoi, Assistant Sub-Inspector Khet Singh Bhati and head constable Mohan Paliwal were present at the press conference. On March 2, Aravkhan Mehar, a resident of Chan Vihar Colony of Jaisalmer Road went to attend a wedding ceremony with his family in Sanawad. Burglars, who kept tabs on the house, decamped with 42 totals of gold ornaments from their house. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera, in which a woman and a man were seen carrying out the robbery, while one of their accomplices was standing outside the house to monitor the situation.