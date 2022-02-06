Dholpur (Rajasthan): As the summer is approaching, winged guests have started to migrate to Rajasthan's Chambal river from Tibet, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Mongolia which is a treat to the eyes. Flying at a record height of 28 thousand feet, hundreds of bar-headed geese with the ability to fly 1600 km in a day have camped in the Chambal river at Rajghat in Dholpur. As the winged guest walks with style, the onlookers have a day.

Bird expert Munna Lal while speaking to ETV Bharat said that the climate of Chambal is pleasing to these birds due to which they flock to state everywhere. He also said that the tourists coming to Chambal are surprised to know about the flocks of birds. Forest workers are also keeping a special eye on these migratory birds.

Bar-headed geese are named so because they are pale grey in colour with black markings on their head and neck. They have white feathers with two black bars on their head. Their legs are strong and orange in colour. Their length is 68 to 78 cm, wingspan is 140 to 160 cm, weight is two to three kilograms. Breeding begins in late May.

Bar Headed geese se lay 3 to 8 eggs at a time. Lal further said that these birds make their nest on the mound or tree of the field where they lay three to eight eggs at a time. The chicks come out of the egg in 27 to 30 days. After breeding, their two-month-old babies start flying. Many hideouts have been seen in the Chambal of Bar Headed Goose. Their presence here is a pleasant experience for the tourists. The Chambal migration of the highest and fastest flying bird is being monitored.