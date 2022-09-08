Ajmer (Rajasthan) : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon. She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. Hasina performed ziyarat at the shrine.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives Ajmer Sharif Dargah

As per the protocols followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed. Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft. She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials. The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

Also Read--India-Bangladesh face adversarial forces together: PM Modi after meeting Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived here on a four-day visit to India. This visit is her first visit after both nations' bilateral relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year also marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation. PM Modi visited Bangladesh in 2021. Maitri Diwas celebrations were held in 20 capitals around the world including Delhi and Dhaka. Prime Ministers of both countries have met 12 times since 2015.

Hasina began her four-day visit to India as Bangladesh is an important partner under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. She also met PM Narenda Modi and a documents were signed between both the coutries in the presence of both countries Prime Ministers.