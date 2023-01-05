Jaipur: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Order-1 of Jaipur district issued a bailable warrant against Industrialist and Managing Director of M/s BSES Limited, Mumbai, Anil Ambani, in a case related to non-compliance with the Labour Court Award. The court also summoned him on March 21.

One Shambhu Singh had claimed in the Labour Court that he was posted as an office assistant in the Jaipur office of the company. The company removed him from work on June 12, 1997, without stating any reason. He was neither issued a notice nor given a chance to be heard before he was fired.The Labour Court, while hearing the case, issued the award in favour of Shambhu Singh on September 9, 2015, and the court also ordered the Additional Labour Commissioner to comply with the matter.

Anil Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries' Dhirubhai Ambani and after his demise, Dhirubhai's wife Kokilaben divided the property and business between the two brothers. Telecom, entertainment, financial services, power and infrastructure came in Anil's share. Anil brought the IPO of Reliance Power in 2008, which was the biggest IPO in the country.